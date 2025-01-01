Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (
SBLK Quick Quote SBLK - Free Report) closed at $14.95, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 13.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 46.58% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $299.25 million, reflecting a 13.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.37% and +32.29%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.04 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that SBLK has a PEG ratio of 3.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
