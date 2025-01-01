Schlumberger (SLB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Schlumberger (
SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) reached $38.34, with a +1.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 13.34% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 17, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 5.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.19 billion, reflecting a 2.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $36.19 billion, indicating changes of +13.76% and +9.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% decrease. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Schlumberger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.15.
We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
