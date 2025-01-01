Why Badger Meter (BMI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Badger Meter (
BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) standing at $212.12, reflecting a -0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 2.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $198.92 million, showing a 9.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.19 per share and a revenue of $820.32 million, demonstrating changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Badger Meter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.23 for its industry.
We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Instruments - Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Why Badger Meter (BMI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) standing at $212.12, reflecting a -0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 2.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $198.92 million, showing a 9.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.19 per share and a revenue of $820.32 million, demonstrating changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Badger Meter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.23 for its industry.
We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Instruments - Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.