Sirius XM (SIRI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reached $22.80, with no movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite radio company had lost 17.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sirius XM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.17 billion, reflecting a 4.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6 per share and a revenue of $8.68 billion, representing changes of -287.5% and -3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sirius XM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. Right now, Sirius XM possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.