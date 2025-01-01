Why the Market Dipped But Prologis (PLD) Gained Today

Prologis (
PLD Quick Quote PLD - Free Report) closed at $105.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
Shares of the industrial real estate developer have depreciated by 9.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 21, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.38, showcasing a 9.52% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, up 10.44% from the year-ago period.
PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $7.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.85% and +10.3%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Currently, Prologis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Prologis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.71.
Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
