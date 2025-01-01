BlackRock Finance (BLK) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, BlackRock Finance (
BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) reached $1,025.11, with a -0.23% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackRock Finance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $11.42, reflecting a 18.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.58 billion, showing a 20.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $43.01 per share and a revenue of $20.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.87% and +13.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackRock Finance. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. BlackRock Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BlackRock Finance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.89. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.41 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Management industry stood at 1.41 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
