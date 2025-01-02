Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 2, 2025

  • United States Steel Corp.’s ((X - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.5% following the news that Nippon Steel submitted a new acquisition proposal to the U.S. government to acquire the company.  
  • Shares of Biohaven Ltd. ((BHVN - Free Report) ) advanced 4.4% after the company’s director John Childs disclosed a purchase of 29,000 shares.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s ((SGMO - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 56.4% after Pfizer Inc. ((PFE - Free Report) ) terminated the agreement with the company for co-developing hemophilia A gene therapy.
  • Shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. ((BLDR - Free Report) ) fell 0.3% as the housing market is facing weak supply trend in 2025.

