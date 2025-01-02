Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) is an agricultural equipment manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 60 days.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH - Free Report) is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) is a company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AGCO Corporation (AGCO) - free report >>

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture