3 Financial Mutual Funds to Buy as Rate Cuts Slow Down in 2025

Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested at the conclusion of the Fed December meet that while the central bank would still be cutting rates moving into 2025, it would happen at a much slower pace than projected earlier. While in September four cuts were anticipated for the new year, currently Fed officials are looking at a maximum of two.
This entails that interest rates will remain reasonably high for the foreseeable future. When interest rates are high, banks and other financial institutions generally see higher profitability due to increased lending rates. The gap between such lending rates is considered a long-term asset for banks. Also, short-term liabilities such as deposits increase and boost net interest margins.
Stocks of banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions go up during high interest-rate periods. This is because financial services companies can earn more on the money they have and on the credit they issue to their customers. As a result, with the first rate-cut announcement delayed till September, the S&P 500 Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) soared 30.6% in 2024.
Similarly, earlier this month, the central bank projected that core inflation will hit 2.5% next year before cooling to 2.2% in 2026 and 2% in 2027. This should prompt the Fed to hold interest rates high, which in turn boosts the financial sector.
For these reasons, financial mutual funds might provide much-required stability in a high-rate environment market. Hence, astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases.
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have thus selected three financial mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000 as well as carry a low expense ratio.
T. Rowe Price Financial Services ( PRISX Quick Quote PRISX - Free Report) seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks issued by companies engaged in providing financial services to consumers and industry. PRISX advisors aim to invest in high quality companies with good appreciation prospects.
Matt J. Snowling has been the lead manager of PRISX since June 2021, and 80.2% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for PRISX are 4.3% in Wells Fargo, 4.2% in Citigroup and 3.9% in Visa.
PRISX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.1% and 16.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.83% compared to the category average of 1.09%. PRISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
please click here. Fidelity Select Brokerage & Investment Management ( FSLBX Quick Quote FSLBX - Free Report) invests in securities of companies principally engaged in the exchange of financial instruments, stock brokerage, commodity brokerage, investment banking, or related investment advisory and financial decision support services. FSLBX invests primarily in common stocks.
Nadim Rabaia has been the lead manager of FSLBX since June 2023, and 75.6% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for FSLBX are 9.2% in Moody’s, 6.3% in KKR & Co. and 5.4% in S&P Global.
FSLBX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.8% and 21.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.69% compared to the category average of 1.22%. FSLBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Fidelity Select Financials Portfolio ( FIDSX Quick Quote FIDSX - Free Report) seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks issued by companies providing financial services to consumers and industry. FIDSX offers dividends and capital gains twice a year, in September and December.
Matt Reed has been the lead manager of FIDSX since May 2019, and 79.2% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings in FIDSX are Mastercard (10%), Wells Fargo (6.5%) and Bank of America (5.3%).
FIDSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.7% and 15.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76% compared to the category average of 1.22%. FIDSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
