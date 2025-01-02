See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value I(TRMIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TRMIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. TRMIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.18%.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I(FELIX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 31.19% over the last five years, FELIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio R4(RGNEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGNEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RGNEX has an expense ratio of 0.34%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 10.22% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.