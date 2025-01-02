We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BGC Group Maintains Q4 and 2024 Revenue and Pre-Tax Income Guidance
BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) has reaffirmed its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The outlook includes guidance for revenues and pre-tax adjusted earnings.
BGC Group Outlook Details
Revenues: BGC Group’s total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 are expected to be in the range of $545-$595 million. This signifies a year-over-year increase from the prior-year quarter’s $516.8 million.
For full-year 2024, the company anticipates the metric to be in the range of $2,235-$2,285 million, an increase from $2,025.4 million in 2023.
Further, the company projected the acquisitions of OTC Global Holdings and Sage Energy Partners to add more than $450 million in 2025 revenues.
Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings: BGC’s pre-tax adjusted earnings are anticipated to be in the range of $122–$138 million, implying a rise from the prior-year quarter’s $110.8 million.
Also, pre-tax adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $510–$526 million for 2024. This indicates an increase from $442.9 million in 2023.
BGC’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
BGC shares have risen 34%, underperforming the industry’s 38.9% growth over the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, BGC Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
BGC Group's Peer Stocks Worth Considering
Some better-ranked peer stocks worth a look are Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) .
The Zacks Consensus Estimates for HOOD’s 2024 earnings have been revised 8.1% upward in the past month. The company’s shares have gained 62.8% in the past six months. Currently, HOOD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimates for IBKR’s 2024 earnings have remained unchanged in the past month. The company’s shares have risen 40.7% in the past six months. At present, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).