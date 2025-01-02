We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Resources' Unit Produces Greater Than 99.5% Pure Terbium
American Resources Corporation’s (AREC - Free Report) fully owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation, recently successfully produced greater than 99.5% pure terbium by separating and refining terbium from dysprosium, neodymium and praseodymium using its patented and commercially proven refining process.
The company uses its patented ligand-assisted displacement ("LAD") chromatography, which has been expanded to include rare earth ores. This technology provides a cost-effective, environmentally safe and scalable solution for separating, purifying, and refining rare earth and critical elements. Producing such ultra-pure critical minerals will serve high-demand markets such as the national defense supply chain. The price point is highly competitive with the Chinese market, if not lower. LAD chromatography enables modular and scalable production capacity, less energy utilization and localization of processes.
The patented technology is developed at Purdue University, to be utilized by ReElement at its Noblesville, IN, Commercial Qualification Plant to produce ultra-pure rare earth oxides and critical battery elements.
Terbium is one of the most challenging elements to source and refine as it represents less than 1% of the total rare earth content in most deposits. It enhances the temperature resilience of neodymium iron boron magnets integral to defense systems, including aircraft, submarines and missiles.
AREC Stock’s Price Performance
AREC stock has plunged 34% in the past year compared with the 20% decline in the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AREC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
AREC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY - Free Report) , MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) and Balchem Corporation (BCPC - Free Report) . While GROY and MAG sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Gold Royalty has expected earnings growth of 66.7% for the current year. GROY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while delivering in-line results on the other occasion, with the average surprise being 125%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAG Silver’s current-year earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share. MAG surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 17.1%. The stock has gained 32.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Balchem’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.01, indicating a year-over-year rise of 19.7%. BCPC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two. The stock has gained 11.5% in the past year.