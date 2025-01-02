Gorilla Technology Expands in Taiwan With Two New Contracts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( GRRR Quick Quote GRRR - Free Report) recently secured two significant contracts in Taiwan, highlighting its growth trajectory and innovative capabilities. The company is deploying its AI-powered lawful interception and criminal investigation platform for law enforcement agencies. This solution leverages artificial intelligence to boost public safety and improve operational efficiency.
While the deal showcased the company's expertise in security intelligence, it is also working with a leading telecom provider through a second contract to help enable their AI-powered Cloud IMS network service to comply with lawful interception certification requirements. This project emphasizes Gorilla's role in ensuring compliance and security while supporting the seamless launch of innovative telecom services.
These deals demonstrate Gorilla's ability to provide cutting-edge solutions in highly specialized industries. These new contracts strengthen its presence in Taiwan and the broader Asian market, aligning with its strategic goals for expansion. Such developments are likely to attract investor interest and could positively impact the company's financial performance.
CEO Jay Chandan emphasized Gorilla’s strong project backlog as the company heads into 2025. This robust backlog enhances revenue visibility, providing greater financial stability. In a significant move, one of Gorilla’s warrant holders recently exercised their warrants, contributing nearly $6 million in fresh capital. This infusion has strengthened the company’s cash reserves and improved its balance sheet.
Gorilla is also making strides with its share buyback program. Previously, it announced the utilization of $3.8 million out of its $6 million share repurchase fund. With its solid cash reserves, the company plans to increase the buyback allocation to $9 million, demonstrating its commitment to optimizing shareholder value.
Gorilla’s Price Performance
Shares of GRRR have gained 234.5% in the past year, outperforming the
industry’s 59.8% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Gorilla currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader
Business Services space are Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN Quick Quote COIN - Free Report) , DLocal Limited ( DLO Quick Quote DLO - Free Report) and Cantaloupe, Inc. ( CTLP Quick Quote CTLP - Free Report) . While Coinbase currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), DLocal and Cantaloupe carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coinbase’s current-year earnings of $5.39 per share indicates a massive jump from the year-ago level of 37 cents. COIN beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 341.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.7 billion, implying 83.9% year-over-year growth.
The consensus estimate for DLocal’s current-year earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, which witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 22.6%. The consensus estimate for DLO’s current-year revenues is pegged at $745 million, implying 14.6% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s current-year earnings indicates a 113.3% year-over-year surge. CTLP beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion, with the average surprise being 20%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies 15.8% year-over-year growth.
Image: Bigstock
Gorilla Technology Expands in Taiwan With Two New Contracts
Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR - Free Report) recently secured two significant contracts in Taiwan, highlighting its growth trajectory and innovative capabilities. The company is deploying its AI-powered lawful interception and criminal investigation platform for law enforcement agencies. This solution leverages artificial intelligence to boost public safety and improve operational efficiency.
While the deal showcased the company's expertise in security intelligence, it is also working with a leading telecom provider through a second contract to help enable their AI-powered Cloud IMS network service to comply with lawful interception certification requirements. This project emphasizes Gorilla's role in ensuring compliance and security while supporting the seamless launch of innovative telecom services.
These deals demonstrate Gorilla's ability to provide cutting-edge solutions in highly specialized industries. These new contracts strengthen its presence in Taiwan and the broader Asian market, aligning with its strategic goals for expansion. Such developments are likely to attract investor interest and could positively impact the company's financial performance.
CEO Jay Chandan emphasized Gorilla’s strong project backlog as the company heads into 2025. This robust backlog enhances revenue visibility, providing greater financial stability. In a significant move, one of Gorilla’s warrant holders recently exercised their warrants, contributing nearly $6 million in fresh capital. This infusion has strengthened the company’s cash reserves and improved its balance sheet.
Gorilla is also making strides with its share buyback program. Previously, it announced the utilization of $3.8 million out of its $6 million share repurchase fund. With its solid cash reserves, the company plans to increase the buyback allocation to $9 million, demonstrating its commitment to optimizing shareholder value.
Gorilla’s Price Performance
Shares of GRRR have gained 234.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 59.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Gorilla currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) , DLocalLimited (DLO - Free Report) and Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP - Free Report) . While Coinbase currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), DLocal and Cantaloupe carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coinbase’s current-year earnings of $5.39 per share indicates a massive jump from the year-ago level of 37 cents. COIN beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 341.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.7 billion, implying 83.9% year-over-year growth.
The consensus estimate for DLocal’s current-year earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, which witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 22.6%. The consensus estimate for DLO’s current-year revenues is pegged at $745 million, implying 14.6% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s current-year earnings indicates a 113.3% year-over-year surge. CTLP beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion, with the average surprise being 20%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies 15.8% year-over-year growth.