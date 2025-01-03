Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (
CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) closed at $59.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
The seller of routers, switches, software and services's shares have seen a decrease of 0.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.91, showcasing a 4.6% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.86 billion, reflecting an 8.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.64 per share and a revenue of $55.93 billion, signifying shifts of -2.41% and +3.95%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Cisco Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.48.
We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Networking industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.3.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
