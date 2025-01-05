We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TJX (TJX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, TJX (TJX - Free Report) reached $121.15, with a +0.28% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
The the stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has fallen by 3.74% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.68%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.19 billion, indicating a 1.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $56.2 billion, signifying shifts of +11.17% and +3.65%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.98.
It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.39.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
