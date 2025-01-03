We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with Freeport-McMoRan (FCX - Free Report) standing at $37.88, reflecting a -0.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
The mining company's stock has dropped by 11.52% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.38, signifying a 40.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.06 billion, indicating a 2.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Freeport-McMoRan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.04% increase. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Freeport-McMoRan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.23 of its industry.
Meanwhile, FCX's PEG ratio is currently 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.