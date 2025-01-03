We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cameco (CCJ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $52.16, demonstrating a +1.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium producer had lost 13.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Cameco will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $735.56 million, indicating a 18.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Cameco boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Cameco is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.69.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.