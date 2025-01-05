We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $24.16, indicating a -0.17% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction company had lost 10.64% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 12.78% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 132.97% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.09 billion, reflecting a 6.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tutor Perini. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tutor Perini is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Tutor Perini's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.09 for its industry.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.