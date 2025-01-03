We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clear Secure (YOU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) standing at $27.04, reflecting a +1.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
The airport security company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 64.71% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $203.45 million, indicating a 19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Clear Secure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Clear Secure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.87. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.8 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.