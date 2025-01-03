We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) closed at $16.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 6.88% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. On that day, Gladstone Commercial is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $37.45 million, indicating a 4.29% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gladstone Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
In the context of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.53 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that GOOD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
