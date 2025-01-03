We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Camtek (CAMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $80.85, demonstrating a +0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 6.74% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $115.03 million, up 29.69% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Camtek boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Camtek currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.56. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.56 of its industry.
It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.