New Strong Sell Stocks for January 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) is a franchise bottling company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) is an apparel and accessories company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27% downward over the last 60 days.

