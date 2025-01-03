Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Interactive Brokers Reports Y/Y Increase in December Client DARTs

Read MoreHide Full Article

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for December 2024. The segment deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.

IBKR’s December Performance Breakdown

Total client DARTs in December were 3,267,000, which increased 66% from December 2023 but declined 1% from November 2024. On an annualized basis, the cleared average DARTs per customer account were 219 for December 2024. The metric increased 27% on a year-over-year basis but fell 4% from November 2024.

IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 30% year over year and 3% from the last month to 3.34 million in December. Net new accounts were 88,100, surging 119% year over year and 21% sequentially.

Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 116.9 million in December, up 31% year over year and stable sequentially. Future contracts increased 5% year over year to 16.4 million. Nonetheless, the metric declined 4% from November 2024.
 
At the end of December, client equity was $568.2 billion, which grew 33% year over year but decreased 1% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $119.7 billion, up 15% from December 2023 and 1% from the November 2024 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $64.2 billion increased 45% from the year-ago month and 7% from the last month.

IBKR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In 2024, shares of Interactive Brokers soared 113.1%, significantly outperforming the industry’s 17.2% growth.
 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). 

Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) , will announce their monthly performances together with quarterly results.

At present, SCHW and LPLA carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

finance