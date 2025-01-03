We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interactive Brokers Reports Y/Y Increase in December Client DARTs
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for December 2024. The segment deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.
IBKR’s December Performance Breakdown
Total client DARTs in December were 3,267,000, which increased 66% from December 2023 but declined 1% from November 2024. On an annualized basis, the cleared average DARTs per customer account were 219 for December 2024. The metric increased 27% on a year-over-year basis but fell 4% from November 2024.
IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 30% year over year and 3% from the last month to 3.34 million in December. Net new accounts were 88,100, surging 119% year over year and 21% sequentially.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 116.9 million in December, up 31% year over year and stable sequentially. Future contracts increased 5% year over year to 16.4 million. Nonetheless, the metric declined 4% from November 2024.
At the end of December, client equity was $568.2 billion, which grew 33% year over year but decreased 1% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $119.7 billion, up 15% from December 2023 and 1% from the November 2024 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $64.2 billion increased 45% from the year-ago month and 7% from the last month.
IBKR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
In 2024, shares of Interactive Brokers soared 113.1%, significantly outperforming the industry’s 17.2% growth.
Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) , will announce their monthly performances together with quarterly results.
At present, SCHW and LPLA carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).