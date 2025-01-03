PBA Completes Kaybob Acquisition, Expands Key Infrastructure

Pembina Pipeline Corporation ( PBA Quick Quote PBA - Free Report) has closed its 50% working interest acquisition in Whitecap Resources Inc.'s (Whitecap) 15-07 Kaybob Complex, effective Dec. 31, 2024. This strategic acquisition is significant in Pembina’s continued efforts to expand its infrastructure capabilities and further set the company’s position in the energy sector. As part of the transaction, PBA’s subsidiary, Pembina Gas Infrastructure Inc. (“PGI”), has entered long-term, take-or-pay agreements with Whitecap for capacity at the Kaybob Complex. This move agrees with its commitment to supporting Whitecap’s growing production from the area. Key Details of the Kaybob Complex Acquisition
The acquisition of the Kaybob Complex involves PGI acquiring a 50% working interest, which is expected to enhance its capacity in an area of liquids-rich natural gas production. As part of the acquisition, PGI and Whitecap have secured take-or-pay agreements to guarantee long-term support for the infrastructure at the Kaybob Complex. These agreements include a dedicated commitment to transporting and processing all gas volumes produced by Whitecap within the designated area.
The development at the Kaybob Complex is expected to proceed at an accelerated pace with PGI aiming to have the associated K3 facility fully operational by the third quarter of 2025, a year earlier than originally planned. This expanded capacity will support Whitecap’s liquid-rich developments, ensuring that PGI can meet the growing demand for processing services in the region.
Infrastructure Development in the Karr & Gold Creek Areas
Beyond the Kaybob Complex acquisition, PBA has made significant advancements in expanding its infrastructure in the Gold Creek and Karr areas. Under PGI’s previous transaction with
Veren Inc. ( VRN Quick Quote VRN - Free Report) , Pembina has committed to funding up to C$300 million in capital for future battery and gathering infrastructure in these areas. This infrastructure will play a critical role in supporting gas production in the Gold Creek and Karr regions, further strengthening Pembina’s position as a leader in natural gas processing.
PGI has already committed approximately C$100 million of the total funding in the form of early-stage infrastructure developments with additional investments to support future needs. As part of the arrangement, PGI expects to fund approximately C$200 million, including the new battery infrastructure in the Gold Creek area to accommodate increasing production. These investments are backed by long-term take-or-pay agreements that ensure continued support for the infrastructure developments.
Supporting Whitecap’s Growth With Lator Area Infrastructure
Pembina’s infrastructure expansion extends beyond the Kaybob Complex and includes future developments in Whitecap’s Lator area. PGI has agreed to fund up to C$400 million to construct a new battery and gather laterals to support Whitecap’s production growth in the area. The Lator Infrastructure will be owned by PGI and is set to support a significant portion of Whitecap’s gas production once it comes online, expected in late 2026 or early 2027.
The development of the Lator Infrastructure is essential to maintaining high utilization of PBA’s Musreau facility, which will serve as the central hub for processing gas from the Lator area. Additionally, PGI’s strategic position within the region allows for flexibility in utilizing other deep-cut processing facilities, ensuring that Whitecap’s growing volumes are managed efficiently and cost effectively.
Long-Term Take-or-Pay Agreements Ensure Reliable Cash Flow
A hallmark of PBA’s recent acquisitions and investments is its focus on long-term, stable cash flows. The take-or-pay agreements in place for both the Kaybob Complex and the Lator Infrastructure ensure that Pembina receives guaranteed payments for the services provided, even if Whitecap does not utilize the full capacity. These agreements are a crucial element of PBA’s business model, providing stability and predictability in revenue generation, which is vital for funding growth and ongoing infrastructure developments.
The take-or-pay agreements cover a broad range of services, including transportation, fractionation and marketing services for the natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) produced through the Kaybob Complex and Lator Infrastructure developments. PBA’s downstream infrastructure, including the Peace Pipeline and the Redwater Complex, will facilitate the transportation and fractionation of these NGLs, further enhancing the company’s ability to meet the growing needs of its customers.
Expansion of PBA’s Ethane & NGL Processing Capabilities
An important component of PBA’s ongoing developments is its ability to meet the growing demand for ethane and NGL transportation and fractionation services. The new developments, particularly in the Lator area, will support Pembina’s ethane supply commitments related to Dow’s Path2Zero project. As part of the infrastructure buildout, PGI is poised to offer critical processing and fractionation services to help fulfill these commitments, positioning PBA as a key player in the energy transition toward cleaner fuels.
The strategic investments made in the Kaybob Complex, Gold Creek, Karr and Lator areas highlight PBA’s commitment to enhancing its processing and transportation infrastructure while simultaneously securing long-term revenues through robust contractual agreements. These efforts are designed to ensure that PBA remains at the forefront of the energy sector, providing reliable services to its customers and stakeholders for years to come.
PBA’s Outlook & Capital Investment
Despite these major acquisitions and infrastructure expansions, the Canada-based oil and gas storage and transportation company has confirmed that completing the Kaybob Complex acquisition and the funding commitments for future infrastructure projects will not significantly affect its 2025 guidance or capital investment plans. PBA remains committed to achieving long-term growth while maintaining a balanced and strategic approach to its capital allocation.
Overall, PBA’s recent acquisition and infrastructure commitments mark a new phase in the company’s growth trajectory. With significant investments in processing facilities, gathering systems and transportation infrastructure, PBA is well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers and continue the company’s leadership role in the energy sector of North America.
PBA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, PBA and VRN each has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
TechnipFMC is valued at $12.31 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 47.8%. London-based FTI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry.
Oceaneering International is valued at $2.64 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 31.8%. OII is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry.
Image: Bigstock
