See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
American Funds Wash Mutual R4 (RWMEX) - free report >>
VALIC CO I MC STRATEG GR (VMSGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
American Funds Wash Mutual R4 (RWMEX) - free report >>
VALIC CO I MC STRATEG GR (VMSGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Janus Henderson Research T(JAMRX - Free Report) . JAMRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 17.25%.
VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth(VMSGX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. VMSGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 14.09%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R4(RWMEX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.61%. Management fee: 0.22%. Five year annual return: 13.09%. RWMEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.