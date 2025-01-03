Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Returns

Investors focus on businesses that consistently generate profits. Net profit margin is key to assessing profitability. A higher net margin indicates a company's efficiency in converting sales into actual profits, providing insights into its operational effectiveness and the challenges it faces. Companies like
Mission Produce, Inc. ( AVO Quick Quote AVO - Free Report) , OppFi Inc. ( OPFI Quick Quote OPFI - Free Report) , StoneX Group Inc. ( SNEX Quick Quote SNEX - Free Report) and Climb Global Solutions, Inc. ( CLMB Quick Quote CLMB - Free Report) exhibit strong net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net Profit / Sales * 100
Net profit represents the amount a company retains after all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes, and other expenses are deducted. The net profit margin can be a valuable indicator of a company's operational strength and cost management. Higher net profits are crucial for rewarding stakeholders and attracting skilled employees, ultimately enhancing business value. Additionally, a higher net profit margin compared to competitors provides a competitive edge.
Pros and Cons of Net Profit Margin
Net profit margin offers investors clarity on a company’s business model, including its pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. A strong net profit margin is preferred by all types of investors. However, this metric has its limitations. It varies significantly across industries, and while net income is crucial in traditional sectors, it is less relevant for technology companies. Differences in accounting treatments, particularly for non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation, can complicate comparisons.
Moreover, companies that grow through debt rather than equity funding incur higher interest expenses, which can negatively impact net profit. In such cases, the net profit margin becomes less effective for evaluating performance. Despite these challenges, net profit margin remains a fundamental measure for understanding a company's profitability and operational efficiency.
The Winning Strategy
A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.
Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.
Screening Parameters Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability. Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth. Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers' extreme bullishness on the stock. Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.
Here we discuss our four picks from the 30 stocks that qualified the screen:
Mission Produce sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados, mangoes and blueberries principally in the United States and internationally. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 44.8% to 42 cents per share in the past 30 days. AVO surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1,154%.
OppFi provides a financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a VGM Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 14 cents to $1 per share in the past 30 days. OPFI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.7%.
StoneX Group provides financial services. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneX Group’s fiscal 2025 earnings has moved 59 cents north in the past 60 days and currently stands at $8.04 per share. SNEX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.9%.
Climb Global Solutions is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. The company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies, principally in the security, data management, connectivity, storage & HCI, virtualization & cloud, and software & ALM industries. The stock flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ 2024 earnings has been revised upward to $4.14 per share from $3.28 in the past 60 days. CLMB surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 51.1%.
