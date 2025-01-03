We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of Helen of Troy (HELE) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $530.38 million, down 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Helen of Troy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Beauty & Wellness' will likely reach $293.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Home & Outdoor' reaching $237.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness' of $41.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.05 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor' will reach $45.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.76 million.
Helen of Troy shares have witnessed a change of -17.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HELE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>