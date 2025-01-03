We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About MSC Industrial (MSM) Q1 Earnings
In its upcoming report, MSC Industrial (MSM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, reflecting a decline of 41.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $905.01 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MSC Industrial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales Days' should arrive at 62. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Sales (ADS)' will reach $14.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.40 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Days Sales Outstanding' should come in at 40. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41.
Shares of MSC Industrial have demonstrated returns of -9.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MSM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>