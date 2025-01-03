KMI's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Greenlights Mississippi Crossing Project

Kinder Morgan Inc. ( KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) has announced that its subsidiary, Tennessee Gas Pipeline, L.L.C. (“TGP”), has made a final investment decision to go ahead with the Mississippi Crossing Project (MSX Project). The MSX Project involves the construction of a pipeline network spanning approximately 2.6 miles and two new compressor stations for the transportation of up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas. The project has an estimated cost of nearly $1.4 billion. Economic and Regional Benefits of the Project
TGP decided to proceed with the project after successfully signing long-term, binding transportation contracts with customers to use up the entire available capacity of the project. The president of Natural Gas Pipelines mentions that the project should provide benefits of increased access to natural gas in the Southeast region. Furthermore, this project is also expected to contribute toward the diversification of supply sources in the region, thereby lowering costs and meeting the rising energy demand. Additionally, the incremental supply should enable other energy providers to draw in new residential and industrial opportunities.
The company further mentioned that it has reached advanced discussions with KMI’s customers to secure more long-term commitments that would add up to 0.4 Bcf/d to the project’s total capacity. To support the additional capacity, the company would require increased capital for more horsepower.
Key Features of the MSX Project
The MSX Project will start near Greenville, MS and is expected to end near Butler, AL. The new pipeline shall be connected to TGP’s existing pipeline system and other third-party pipelines. This shall enable the pipeline project to provide access to a critical supply of gas from several supply basins. The well-connected pipeline project should reduce the risk of dependence on a single supply basin.
The project is pending all the necessary permits and clearances. Upon receiving the necessary approvals, the pipeline is expected to be in place to start operations by November 2028.
KMI’s Outlook & Strategic Investments
Kinder Morgan highlights that the outlook for the natural gas market remains bright. Over the next five years, the midstream company expects notable growth in LNG exports and power generation. The company also mentions that its exports to Mexico are also anticipated to grow. KMI has committed significant expansion capital, totaling $3.1 billion, toward two major projects, the SNG South System 4 Expansion and TGP’s Mississippi Crossing Project.
KMI’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
KMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the
Energy sector are TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) , Sunoco LP ( SUN Quick Quote SUN - Free Report) and Oceaneering International ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) . TechnipFMC and Sunoco currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while Oceaneering International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The company’s total backlog witnessed a high of $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, indicating an 11.1% increase from the previous year’s level. This growing backlog ensures strong revenue growth for FTI.
Sunoco LP is one of the largest distributors of motor fuel in the United States. The partnership distributes fuel to independent dealers, commercial customers, convenience stores and distributors. Its current distribution yield is greater than that of the industry's composite stocks, providing unitholders with consistent returns.
Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading offshore equipment and technology solutions provider to the energy industry. Its proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.
Image: Bigstock
KMI's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Greenlights Mississippi Crossing Project
Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI - Free Report) has announced that its subsidiary, Tennessee Gas Pipeline, L.L.C. (“TGP”), has made a final investment decision to go ahead with the Mississippi Crossing Project (MSX Project). The MSX Project involves the construction of a pipeline network spanning approximately 2.6 miles and two new compressor stations for the transportation of up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas. The project has an estimated cost of nearly $1.4 billion.
Economic and Regional Benefits of the Project
TGP decided to proceed with the project after successfully signing long-term, binding transportation contracts with customers to use up the entire available capacity of the project. The president of Natural Gas Pipelines mentions that the project should provide benefits of increased access to natural gas in the Southeast region. Furthermore, this project is also expected to contribute toward the diversification of supply sources in the region, thereby lowering costs and meeting the rising energy demand. Additionally, the incremental supply should enable other energy providers to draw in new residential and industrial opportunities.
The company further mentioned that it has reached advanced discussions with KMI’s customers to secure more long-term commitments that would add up to 0.4 Bcf/d to the project’s total capacity. To support the additional capacity, the company would require increased capital for more horsepower.
Key Features of the MSX Project
The MSX Project will start near Greenville, MS and is expected to end near Butler, AL. The new pipeline shall be connected to TGP’s existing pipeline system and other third-party pipelines. This shall enable the pipeline project to provide access to a critical supply of gas from several supply basins. The well-connected pipeline project should reduce the risk of dependence on a single supply basin.
The project is pending all the necessary permits and clearances. Upon receiving the necessary approvals, the pipeline is expected to be in place to start operations by November 2028.
KMI’s Outlook & Strategic Investments
Kinder Morgan highlights that the outlook for the natural gas market remains bright. Over the next five years, the midstream company expects notable growth in LNG exports and power generation. The company also mentions that its exports to Mexico are also anticipated to grow. KMI has committed significant expansion capital, totaling $3.1 billion, toward two major projects, the SNG South System 4 Expansion and TGP’s Mississippi Crossing Project.
KMI’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
KMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Energy sector are TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) , Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) and Oceaneering International (OII - Free Report) . TechnipFMC and Sunoco currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while Oceaneering International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The company’s total backlog witnessed a high of $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, indicating an 11.1% increase from the previous year’s level. This growing backlog ensures strong revenue growth for FTI.
Sunoco LP is one of the largest distributors of motor fuel in the United States. The partnership distributes fuel to independent dealers, commercial customers, convenience stores and distributors. Its current distribution yield is greater than that of the industry's composite stocks, providing unitholders with consistent returns.
Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading offshore equipment and technology solutions provider to the energy industry. Its proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.