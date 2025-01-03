Tesla Inc. (
Image: Bigstock
Tesla Slips on Q4 Delivery Miss: ETFs in Focus
Tesla Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) skidded 6% at the start of the new year following a fourth-quarter delivery miss despite an increase in promotional deals. Global vehicle deliveries also fell in 2024 for the first time in more than a decade. The decline in share price has wiped out around $175 billion in market value for Tesla.
As a result, ETFs with a substantial allocation to this luxury carmaker are in focus. These include The Nightview Fund (NITE - Free Report) , Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF (TESL - Free Report) , ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ - Free Report) , Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR - Free Report) and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report) .
This leading electric carmaker delivered 495,570 (471,930 Model 3/Y and 23,640 other models) cars worldwide in the fourth quarter. Though the figure is up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter and marks the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year delivery growth, it came below consensus analyst forecasts of 498,000 deliveries, according to FactSet. The miss reflects a relatively aged product and increased availability of lower-priced vehicles globally ahead of the hyped introduction of the cheaper new model (Juniper) in early/mid-2025.
The EV market is becoming increasingly competitive. Until recently, Tesla had been one of the only automakers mass-producing battery-electric vehicles. The company is now facing intense competition from domestic automakers, including General Motors, Ford and Rivian, as well as BYD in China, Hyundai in Korea, and European auto giants BMW and Volkswagen. Additionally, reduced subsidies in Europe are dampening demand, while a growing shift toward hybrid vehicles in the United States is altering consumer preferences (read: Tesla Stock Hits All-Time High: ETFs to Ride the Momentum).
Tesla produced 459,445 (436,718 Model 3/Y and 22,727 other models) vehicles during the quarter. For 2024, Tesla delivered 1.789 million vehicles, slightly down from 1.8 million, while producing 1.773 million units. This is the first year-over-year decline for Tesla, underscoring new competition and slowing demand.
ETFs in Focus
The Nightview Fund (NITE - Free Report)
The Nightview Fund is an actively managed fund seeking long-term capital appreciation with the goal of outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index over a rolling 5-year period. It holds 20 stocks in its basket, with Tesla occupying the top position at 21.7% of its assets. The Nightview Fund charges 1.25% in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3,000 shares. It has accumulated $26 million in its asset base since its launch on June 24 last year.
Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF (TESL - Free Report)
Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF uses an active management strategy to capture the potential of Tesla’s stock price movements while implementing an advanced options overlay to manage downside risks. It has an expense ratio of 0.24% and AUM of $23.3 million.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ - Free Report)
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF is an actively managed ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that benefit from the development of products or services, and technological improvement and advancements in scientific research related to energy, automation and manufacturing, materials, and transportation. This approach results in a basket of 36 stocks, with Tesla occupying the top spot with a 15.1% share.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has accumulated $969.8 million in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year. It trades in a volume of 85,000 shares a day on average.
ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report)
ARK Innovation ETF is an actively managed fund investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research related to the areas of Intelligent Devices, Autonomous Mobility, Precision Therapies, Neural Networks, Next Gen Cloud, Digital Wallets, Digital Assets, Smart Contracts and Multiomic Technologies. The fund holds 34 securities in its basket, with Tesla occupying the top spot at 13.9%.
ARK Innovation ETF has gathered $6.4 billion in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year from investors. It trades in an average daily volume of 9 million shares.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR - Free Report)
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF currently follows the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and holds 298 stocks in its basket. Of these, Tesla occupies the second position with a 15.3% allocation. Broadline retail takes the largest share at 23.9%, and automobile manufacturers, restaurants and home improvement retail round off the next three spots (read: Consumer Discretionary ETF Hits New 52-Week High).
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF charges investors 10 bps in annual fees, whereas volume is moderate at nearly 50,000 shares a day. The product has managed about $6.6 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.