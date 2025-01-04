Deere (DE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Deere (
DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) reached $422.22, with a +0.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
Shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer witnessed a loss of 6.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 10.21% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deere in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.08, indicating a 50.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.79 billion, down 25.71% from the year-ago period.
DE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.57 per share and revenue of $38.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.61% and -13.15%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Deere. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Deere currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deere has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.37 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.71 of its industry.
One should further note that DE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Farm Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, placing it within the bottom 2% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
