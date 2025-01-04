Intuit (INTU) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Intuit (
INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $630.23, demonstrating a +1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software witnessed a loss of 3.99% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuit in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.59, reflecting a 1.52% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.83 billion, indicating a 12.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.27 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion, indicating changes of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% increase. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Intuit is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.42.
Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Intuit (INTU) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $630.23, demonstrating a +1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software witnessed a loss of 3.99% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuit in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.59, reflecting a 1.52% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.83 billion, indicating a 12.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.27 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion, indicating changes of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% increase. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Intuit is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.42.
Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.