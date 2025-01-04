Emerson Electric (EMR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Emerson Electric (
EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) reached $123.44, with a +1.03% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments witnessed a loss of 8.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 10.21% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.28, showcasing a 4.92% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.23 billion, up 2.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $18.17 billion, which would represent changes of +8.2% and +3.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emerson Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.
It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
