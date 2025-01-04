We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) ending at $15.84, denoting a -0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 5.78% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Barrick Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 70.37% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Currently, Barrick Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Barrick Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98.
Meanwhile, GOLD's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.