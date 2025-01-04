We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) reached $16.22, with a +0.43% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.1% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 2.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $37.45 million, indicating a 4.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Gladstone Commercial boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Gladstone Commercial is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.5.
It is also worth noting that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 1.97 at the close of the market yesterday.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
