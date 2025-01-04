We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed at $24.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
The liquified petroleum gas shipping company's stock has climbed by 8.38% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 7.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.44%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $89.61 million, indicating a 45.05% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $397.65 million, indicating changes of -62.63% and -29.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 17.68% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Dorian LPG boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.19 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
