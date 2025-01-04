We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $42.75, demonstrating a +0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.13% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, down 60.93% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $985 million, indicating a 5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.87 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
