We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4.81, indicating a +1.48% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $758.34 million, indicating a 16.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Grab Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.67 for its industry.
Meanwhile, GRAB's PEG ratio is currently 1.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.