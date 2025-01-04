We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellantis (STLA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.53, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
The the stock of automaker has fallen by 3.47% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The upcoming earnings release of Stellantis will be of great interest to investors.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $177.42 billion, indicating changes of -55.99% and -13.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% lower. Stellantis presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Stellantis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.77.
It's also important to note that STLA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.74 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
