Fiverr International (FVRR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $32.64, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 6.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.21%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $101.26 million, indicating a 10.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fiverr International has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.88, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.