Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) closed at $226.52, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.77%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its loss of 3.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.97 billion, up 5.56% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Honeywell International Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.29.
It's also important to note that HON currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Diversified Operations industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.