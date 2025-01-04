We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.52, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 11.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.20, indicating a 17.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $638.31 million, down 3.36% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.