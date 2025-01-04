We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) standing at $54.73, reflecting a +0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
The the stock of energy company has fallen by 4.41% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's loss of 5.67% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 93.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.49 billion, down 1.18% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Dominion Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.08, which means Dominion Energy is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
