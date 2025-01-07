Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 6, 2025

  • United States Steel Corp.’s ((X - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.5% after the Biden administration blocked $14.9 billion merger deal with Nippon Steel of Japan for national security concerns. 
  • Shares of Microsoft Corp. ((MSFT - Free Report) ) rose 1.1% after the company announced its plan to invest a massive $80 billion in fiscal 2025 for AI-enabled data centers. 
  • General Motors Co.’s ((GM - Free Report) ) shares were up 0.8% after reporting its best annual U.S. new vehicle sales since 2019. 
  • Shares of Ford Motor Co. ((F - Free Report) ) gained 2.4% after reporting its best annual U.S. new vehicle sales since 2019.

