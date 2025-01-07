Eni and Egypt to Restart Drilling at Zohr Gas Field to Boost Output

Eni SpA ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) , the Italian energy giant, is set to kickstart a drilling campaign at the Zohr offshore gas field in Egypt. A specialized drilling ship, Saipem 10000, is preparing to arrive in Egypt later this month. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum, the initiative aims to reverse declining gas production in Egypt and enhance output from one of the region’s largest gas fields.
Eni, which discovered Zohr in 2015, played a key role in establishing Egypt as a prominent gas producer. However, the country’s domestic gas production has been on a downward trajectory since 2021, hitting a six-year low in 2024. Zohr’s average output in the first half of 2024 was 1.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), significantly below its 2019 peak levels.
In response, Eni plans to deploy the Saipem 10000, a state-of-the-art drilling vessel owned by Saipem, an Italian energy services firm. The vessel is expected to leverage advanced drilling technologies to explore and tap into additional reserves within the Zohr field, located in the eastern Mediterranean.
The Zohr gas field remains central to Egypt’s energy strategy. Originally intended to boost the country’s gas exports and enhance regional energy security, its role has evolved as declining domestic production has redirected efforts toward stabilizing output to satisfy both local and export needs.
Eni confirmed its commitment to resuming drilling operations in a statement, emphasizing the use of cutting-edge technology to achieve production targets. The Egyptian Petroleum Ministry echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the field’s potential to reinvigorate the nation’s energy sector.
The drilling campaign reflects Eni’s broader strategy to optimize its assets in Egypt and support the country’s ambitions of becoming a reliable energy hub. With the arrival of Saipem 10000, expectations are high for a significant uptick in Zohr’s output, potentially reversing the declining trend and reinforcing Egypt’s position in the global energy landscape.
