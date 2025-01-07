Back to top

3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Intrepid Value Fund A

(JIVAX - Free Report) has a 0.73% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIVAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.06% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities

(OBSOX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. OBSOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 19.56% over the last five years, OBSOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Institutional

(TILGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TILGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TILGX has an expense ratio of 0.41%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 16.97% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


