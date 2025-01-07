See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JPMorgan US Appl DataSci Value A (JIVAX) - free report >>
NUVEEN LARGE CAP GROWTH R6 (TILGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JPMorgan US Appl DataSci Value A (JIVAX) - free report >>
NUVEEN LARGE CAP GROWTH R6 (TILGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
JPMorgan Intrepid Value Fund A(JIVAX - Free Report) has a 0.73% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIVAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.06% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities(OBSOX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. OBSOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 19.56% over the last five years, OBSOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Institutional(TILGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TILGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TILGX has an expense ratio of 0.41%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 16.97% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.