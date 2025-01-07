See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
American Funds Washington Mutual Investors 529C(CWMCX - Free Report) . CWMCX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.37%, management fee of 0.22%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.24%.
Fidelity Disciplined Equity K(FDEKX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.32% management fee. FDEKX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 16.16% over the last five years, FDEKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Admiral(WFMDX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.66%. Five year annual return: 11.16%. WFMDX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.