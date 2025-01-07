We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Add Astronics Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) , with rising earnings estimates, low debt, high liquidity and a rising backlog, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.
Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections & Surprise History of ATRO
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Astronics’ 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 6.4% to $1.17 in the past 60 days and indicates a 129.4% improvement from the year-ago estimated figure.
The consensus estimate for ATRO’s 2025 total revenues is pinned at $837.8 million, which indicates growth of 7.6% from the 2024 estimated figure.
It delivered an earnings surprise of 94.44% in the last reported quarter.
Astronics’ Debt Position
Currently, the company’s total debt to capital is 41.8%, better than the industry’s average of 54.02%.
ATRO’s Liquidity
Astronics’ current ratio at the end of the third quarter was 2.83. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.
Rising Backlog for Astronics
Astronics had an excellent backlog of $611.9 million as of Sept. 28, 2024, up from $586.6 million at the end of 2023. Such significant backlog trends boost the company's revenue-generating possibilities for the following quarters.
ATRO Stock Price Performance
Shares of ATRO have lost 1.7% in the past month compared with the industry’s 2.5% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
