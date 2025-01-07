Countdown to KB Home (KBH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (
KBH Quick Quote KBH - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.99 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KB Home metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Financial services' should arrive at $9.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding' to reach $1.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.1% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land' to come in at $1.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -76.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Backlog - Units' at 4,370. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,510 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Average selling price' will reach $510.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $487.30 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net orders - Units' stands at 2,528. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,909.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit deliveries - Total Homes' should come in at 3,882. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,407.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog - Value' reaching $2.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending community count' of 254. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 242 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Homebuilding' will reach $225.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $180.90 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Financial services pretax income' will likely reach $14.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for KB Home here>>>
