Exploring Analyst Estimates for Walgreens (WBA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 43.9%. Revenues are expected to be $37.1 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Walgreens metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' to reach $29.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International' will reach $5.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- U.S. Healthcare' stands at $2.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Pharmacy' should come in at $23.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Retail' reaching $6.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' will likely reach $298.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $694 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- International' should arrive at $165.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142 million.

