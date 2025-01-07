We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Walgreens (WBA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 43.9%. Revenues are expected to be $37.1 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Walgreens metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' to reach $29.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International' will reach $5.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- U.S. Healthcare' stands at $2.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Pharmacy' should come in at $23.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Retail' reaching $6.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' will likely reach $298.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $694 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- International' should arrive at $165.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Walgreens here>>>